CM KCR calls for peace and harmony for national progress

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:30 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Mahabubabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday stated that for India to progress, people need peace and harmony where well-being of all citizens can be assured. However, he cautioned that for political gain, communal and caste hatred was being fanned to divide the people of the country which could turn India into a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

“We need a progressive and unbiased government at the Centre for the nation to develop and consecutively, the States to grow. Telangana will show the path of development to the nation. I need your support in this regard,” he asked a cheering crowd at the meeting organised at the inauguration of the Integrated District Collectorate Complex in Mahabubabad.

Chandrashekhar Rao criticised the Central government for not performing on par with Telangana and stated that due to the Centre’s failures, Telangana lost a GSDP of over Rs.3 lakh crore as against its current GSDP of Rs.11.5 lakh crore. He lamented that despite availability of abundant resources, successive governments at the Centre failed to ensure their optimum utilisation.

“People should keep a vigil on the governments to ensure that they function effectively. Even after 20 years, the Krishna river water sharing disputes between the riparian States have remained pending due to inefficiency of the union government. But Telangana went ahead as it was determined to complete these irrigation projects,” he added.

The Chief Minister also showered funds and other gifts to the people of Mahabubabad district. He allocated Rs.10 lakh each for all the 461 gram panchayats in the district along with Rs.50 crore to Mahabubabad municipality and Rs.25 crore each to Thorrur, Dornakal and Maripeda municipalities.