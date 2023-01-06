Dharani portal helps resolve decade-old land issue in Mahabubabad

A decade-old land issue in Narayanapuram village of Kesamudram mandal in the district was resolved in just about six weeks

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 11:00 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Narayanapuram villagers with the CS (file photo)

Mahabubabad: Thanks to the Dharani portal, a decade-old land issue in Narayanapuram village of Kesamudram mandal in the district was resolved in just about six weeks. Till date, 225 farmers were given pattadar pass books for an extent of 484.03 acres.

There is a total of 1827.12 acres of land in this village which was formed as a Revenue village on May 31, 2018 under 43 survey numbers. However, the new Revenue village and its survey numbers were not visible on online revenue records due to some issues.

Further, a peculiar issue arose pertaining to six survey numbers with an extent of 1420.12 acres, which had patta numbers initially, later notified under forest and dis-reserved subsequently, and further got transacted through registration in 1963.

However, entries in ‘pahanies’ continued in the name of Forest, and land possessors (farmers) were reflected under the occupant’s column over the years. Only some of them could obtain physical (old) pattadar pass books out of above 800 farmers in these six survey numbers.

Once village data was ported in May 2022, the administration itself uploaded the applications for farmers, in Dharani TM 33 in a camp mode, considering the large number of farmers interests involved.

On approval of the Chief Secretary (CS), notice period, eKYC requirements, charges were waived-off with a view to facilitate these requests expeditiously.

“Following this, notices were generated for the applications received, obtained enquiry reports from the field, verified against available copies of PPBs / entries in ‘pahanies’, available enjoyment survey details and processed. Out of these, 366 applications have been processed (approved) pertaining to an extent of 688.05 acres of the land,” District Collector K Shashanka told Telangana Today.

“All farmers’ applications in these six survey numbers with a copy of old PPB/ entry in ‘pahani’ were attended to. To enable a new PPB generation for these approved cases, a special camp was set up in the village to mobilise applications under the GLM module while completing the eKYC procedures.

The remaining 579 acres of the land is pertaining to more than 424 possessors who claim to have ‘Sadabainama’ and others without any documents,” he said, adding that they were verifying documents of the current possessors to establish chain of ownership and to process their claims accordingly.

“A long pending issue with a large number of farmers has been dealt through Dharani portal under the guidance of the higher officials in a time bound manner bringing relief to hundreds of farmers spread over a large extent as Dharani application has the flexibility to handle bulk issues wherein multiple issues like change of name, extent correction, changes in nature / type of land could be resolved by a single application from a farmer through the newly introduced TM 33 (PDC) module,” Shashanka said.

Since the time bulk applications were uploaded by the end of September 2022, verification and further processing of applications were completed in the next three weeks’ time.

Immediately, approved applicants were made to apply under GLM and PPB got generated via approval in a week’s time, said the official.

MPTC Dharavath Ravi said that the enjoyment survey of dis-reserved lands was conducted in June 2021 after a long fight.

“Since the farmers were denied ‘Rythu Bandhu’ , we met the CS and other officials and submitted memorandums several times. The village was merged into Kesamudram mandal from Chinnamupparam revenue village of Nellikudur mandal in 2018.

The total extent of land in the village is 1,827.12 acres (1,403 acres of unreserved area, 202 acres of government assigned land and 222 acres of private patta land).

“From the year 1959 to 2017, there were no issues and the farmers had possessed old passbooks. A delegation of 1,200 farmers from our village submitted a representation in the office of Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) requesting issuance of pattadar pass books for 1,827.12 acres of forest land under their enjoyment for which the Forest Department too had given no-objection certificate (NOC),” he said.