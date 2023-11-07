CM KCR cautions people to be aware of ‘suitcase’ leaders

Hyderabad: In a blistering attack on the Congress, BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the Congress was turning the elections into a game of money.

Congress leaders, who were buying and selling party tickets and leaders from other political parties, were under the illusion that they could buy votes as well.

“But the people are smarter than politicians. You must decide whether you want ‘suitcase’ leaders from the Congress or people’s leaders from the BRS. Don’t let these ‘Golmaal Govindams’ win. Ensure that they do not get any votes and lose their deposits,” he said at Praja Ashirvada Sabha public meetings at Chennur, Manthani and Peddapalli on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister criticised the money politics of the Congress where party tickets were being distributed for those who were joining the party with suitcases. He said such suitcase leaders would keep coming and going as they were interested only in looting the people’s wealth, but not their welfare and development.

“Just think. Why have these leaders, who were not seen when you were suffering, developed sudden love for you and are showering you with all gifts and promises? Unless they are kicked out, the nation cannot witness real democracy,” he said.

He urged voters to observe how Congress leaders were fighting with each other for party tickets and then indulging in power politics for the Chief Minister’s chair. He asked them whether such selfish leaders would ever think about welfare and development of the State and its people.

Chandrashekhar Rao stated that unlike other political parties, the BRS had only an agenda with two goals. While Telangana State has been achieved, the party is now focusing on development of the State to meet the aspirations of its people.

“We don’t have bosses in Delhi, unlike the Congress where even party candidates here cannot be decided without approval from Delhi. The BRS boss is not in Delhi. The BRS boss is the people of Telangana, and we work to fulfill their needs,” he added.

The BRS president went on to hold the Congress party responsible for Telangana’s backwardness in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. He reminded that the then Hyderabad State was forcefully merged in Andhra Pradesh where Telangana region was repeatedly discriminated for nearly six decades. The Congress gave priority to power than people.

“The Congress agreed to Telangana State formation only for political gain. They cheated us on multiple occasions, but agreed to create Telangana State only after the BRS gathered the support of 33 political parties,” he pointed out.

Explaining about the State government’s intentions behind launching the Dalit Bandhu scheme, the Chief Minister said if the Congress had launched special growth engine initiatives for socio-economic empowerment of the SCs and STs, poverty would have been driven out a long ago. Instead, the Congress not only defeated Dr.BR Ambedkar in the elections, but also prevented his policies from being implemented and resorted to appeasement politics.

“The BRS government is working with inspiration drawn from the ideologies of Dr BR Ambedkar. Hence, we have not only named the State Secretariat after him, but also installed a 125 feet statue next to it, as a constant reminder to the rulers about his vision and policies,” he added.

He urged people to weigh their options cautiously and choose those who were working for them. He asked the backward classes to support the BC candidates and ensure that their representation was felt in the State Assembly.

Chandrashekhar Rao also reiterated that past Congress governments in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh had deprived the people of Telangana of their 100 per cent stake in Singareni Collieries Company Limited due to the inefficiency of the Congress to repay debts borrowed from the Centre. “Telangana has 10 billion tonnes of coal reserves. Singareni has mined only 1.5 billion tonnes till date. But the Congress transferred 49 per cent stakes in the company to the Centre. They must be ashamed for their actions,” he said.

He stated that the BJP was no less when compared to the Congress. He slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his obsession with privatisation of public assets to benefit his corporate friends. “In the name of privatisation, Modi is selling even coal mines belonging to Singareni to corporate companies. He is also insisting that State governments purchase the coal from these companies. Why should we privatise our coal mines and beg for it from corporate companies?” he asked.