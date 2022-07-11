CM KCR compares BJP to washing powder Nirma

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:15 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Hyderabad: In a press conference on Sunday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao drew a parallel between washing powder Nirma and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Stating that just like how the washing powder would remove dirt on clothes, corrupt politicians were getting purified when they joined the saffron party.

After talking about the ongoing rains in the State, Rao proceeded to talk about the political situation in the country. Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the ‘weakest and inefficient Prime Minister India ever had’, he said the country was in a state of ‘undeclared emergency’.

Playing a video of news clips referring to politicians who jumped ship recently and joined the BJP, which had the background music of a famous detergent advertisement, he asked, “Is BJP akin to this washing powder Nirma?”

The video clip featured Sujana Chowdary, CM Ramesh, Hemant Biswa Sharma, Narayan Rane, and Mukul Roy among others. In the end, the clip also featured former Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Eatala Rajender.

The former Health minister was facing serious allegations of land grabbing in 2021, following which he was dismissed from the State cabinet. He later resigned from the TRS and joined the BJP.

Soon after the press conference, the video went viral across social media platforms leaving netizens in splits.

Chief Minister KCR ji plays this video in Press Conference.

Says why Those who have accusations of economic offences join BJP and there is no investigation on them…#kcrquestionsmodi @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/KgrDITVw5a — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) July 10, 2022