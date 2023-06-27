CM KCR concludes whirlwind tour of Maharashtra, returns home

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had spent two hectic days to visit two prominent temples and also attended a party meeting at Sarkoli apart from interacting with party leaders in Maharashtra

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:12 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao completed his two-day tour of Solapur district in Maharashtra and returned to Hyderabad on Tuesday evening. He had spent two hectic days to visit two prominent temples and also attended a party meeting at Sarkoli apart from interacting with party leaders in the State.

On the second day of his visit, Chandrashekhar Rao arrived in Pandharpur from Solapur on Tuesday morning. Clad in his trademark full-sleeved white shirt and trousers, he smiled and waved at the crowds lined up on both sides as he walked the winding distance from the parking lot to the temple. The devotees showed great enthusiasm to catch a glimpse of the Telangana Chief Minister. The temple priests and officials rendered a traditional welcome to him and other BRS leaders.

Upon entering the temple through the northern gate, he interacted with people along the way. He performed special puja and offered prayers in silence as the priests chanted the holy mantras. After the short pooja, he made an offering to the Lord at the temple hundi. Then he was escorted to a hall outside and felicitated by the temple authorities with a gold-and-saffron shawl draped around his shoulders, mementos comprising statues of Lord Vitthal and Rukmini in a glass case, and a large painting of the Lord.

Later, he addressed a party meeting at Sarkoli. After lunch, he visited the Tulja Bhavani temple at Tuljapur, one of the Shakti Peeths, to offer prayers to the Goddess. He received a warm welcome at the temple from the priests and the authorities where he performed special puja, before returning to Solapur. After a brief halt in the residence of a BRS leader, he left for Hyderabad.