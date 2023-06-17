CM KCR condoles death of Mecca Masjid Imam

He condoled the passing away of Hyderabad Mecca Masjid Imam and Islamic scholar Hafiz Maulana Muhammad Usman Naqshbandi.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:41 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday condoled the passing away of Hyderabad Mecca Masjid Imam and Islamic scholar Hafiz Maulana Muhammad Usman Naqshbandi. He said the services of Imam, who worked for about 50 years, are commendable.

The Chief Minister recalled Maulana’s efforts and his association with the departed Islamic scholar since the Telangana movement. The Chief Minister prayed for peace to the departed soul and conveyed his deepest condolences to bereaved family members.