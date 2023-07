CM KCR condoles death of people in Maharashtra bus fire

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:19 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has condoled the death of several people traveling in a bus that involved in a fire accident in Maharashtra.

Praying for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace, he extended his sympathies to the bereaved families.

The Chief Minister also wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the accident.