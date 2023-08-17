CM KCR condoles demise of senior journalist Ch VM Krishna Rao

In a statement, CM KCR said the departed journalist's writings, analysis and participation in news debates were filled with deep insight in the interest of people as well as thought provoking

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao condoled the demise of senior journalist and former editor Ch VM Krishna Rao in Hyderabad on Thursday. He lauded Krishna Rao’s services as a senior journalist with progressive thoughts.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the departed journalist’s writings, analysis and participation in news debates were filled with deep insight in the interest of people as well as thought provoking. He said the demise of Krishna Rao who served as a journalist with honesty for more than four decades, was a huge loss to journalism. He extended his hearfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao extended his heartfelt condolences to the family members of the senior journalist. He said the demise of Krishna Rao was a great loss for journalism in the Telugu States.

Ministers T Harish Rao, A Indrakaran Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, and several others from different political parties, senior officials and journalists, expressed shock over the sudden demise of Krishna Rao. They extended condolences to the beareaved family.

