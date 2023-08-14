Bhupalpally police officials to receive special awards from CM KCR on Independence Day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

CI Ram Narsimha Reddy along with others carrying the dead body (file photo)

Bhupalpally: Two police officers from the district, Bhupalpally Circle Inspector (CI) Ram Narasimha Reddy and Koyyuru Sub-Inspector (SI) V Naresh will receive special awards from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao during the Independence Day celebrations at Golconda Fort on Tuesday.

The State government announced these awards for the bravery and compassion shown during the recent catastrophic floods. While SI Naresh, along with his dedicated team, executed a daring rescue operation that saved two precious lives from the River Manair at PV Nagar, equally awe-inspiring was the effort of CI Reddy, who carried the decomposed body of Gorre Odireddy from Moranchapalle as many people did not come forward to carry the body.

SP Pulla Karunakar praised the officers for their dedication and commended their commitment to duty.

“It is profoundly heartwarming to witness the government acknowledging and appreciating the dedication displayed by our district police force. From the courageous home guards to the seasoned senior officers, every individual rose to the occasion during the floods, exemplifying the true essence of public service”, the SP recalled the services of the police personnel during the floods.