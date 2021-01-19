CM KCR congratulates Indian team over winning test series

He also congratulated captain Ajinkya Rahane and other members of the team.

By | Published: 2:14 pm 2:19 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao congratulated the Indian Cricket team for winning the test series against Australia. He hailed the Indian team for its wonderful performance with limited resources as many senior players were away from the team due to injuries. He said this historic win would be remembered forever. He also congratulated captain Ajinkya Rahane and other members of the team.

CM Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao has congratulated the Indian Cricket team for winning the Test series against Australia. He… Posted by KCR on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

