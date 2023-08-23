CM KCR congratulates ISRO on success of Chandrayaan-3

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:11 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed delight over the successful safe landing of Lander Module of lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday, terming it as a proud moment for the entire nation. He congratulated the scientists and staff of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as well as everyone involved in the success of the lunar mission.

In a statement, Chandrashekhar Rao said India had emerged as the first country in the world to successfully place a lander module on the south pole of the Moon. “India scripted a new chapter in the field of global space exploration and created history. Every Indian should be proud of this moment,” he said.

The Chief Minister said today was a day of celebration for all Indians as the long cherished dream has been realised. He said the success of Chandrayaan-3 would provide a great impetus in the space research and future missions of ISRO. He also wished that ISRO would continue its success stories by carrying the same spirit and scale new heights in space research bringing laurels to the country.