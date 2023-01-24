Hyderabad: AIG Hospitals launches PET scan machine at Nuclear Medicine department

The high-end PET scan machines not only can address oncology issues but also can cater to a broader range of neurology and cardiac conditions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:41 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Hyderabad: Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospitals, Gachibowli on Tuesday launched its second PET scan machine at its Nuclear Medicine department. The high-end PET scan machines at AIG Hospitals not only can address oncology issues but also can cater to a broader range of neurology and cardiac conditions.

The technology in PET scans allows caregivers to identify even the smallest lesions with faster scans, lower injected dose, and better image quality. The PET scan supports early identification of distant metastasis, leading to a more accurate disease staging and development of better treatment strategies for patients.

The PET scan was launched by Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Telangana, SAM Rizvi in the presence of Chairman, AIG Hospitals, Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy and other senior doctors from the hospital.

“The new addition will help us in optimising the cost and sharing the benefit with the patients. The new equipment enables seamless flow of patients and reduces the reporting gap, thus saving valuable time for all cancer patients. Very soon, we will be upgrading our PET scan system with an advanced robotic arm to take on-spot biopsies which will help in precise targeting of the lesion and avoid any complications,” Dr Nageshwar Reddy said.

Dr. B Suneetha, Head, Nuclear Medicine, AIG Hospitals, said that the PET scan will support early identification of distant metastasis, leading to a more accurate disease staging and development of better treatment strategies for patients.