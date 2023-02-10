CM KCR extends birthday greetings to Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended birthday greetings to Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy in the Assembly on Friday.

“On behalf of all the Members in the House, I extend warm birthday greetings to you, Sir” Chandrashekhar Rao said in the House. Members from Congress, AIMIM, BJP and BRS also extended greetings to the Speaker on his 74th birthday.

Earlier, before commencement of the session, the Speaker turned emotional on hearing about the demise of his childhood friend Salaam Bin Ali from Rampur village in Banswada. He cancelled his birthday celebrations as well.