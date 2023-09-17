Dalit Bandhu changing lives in Telangana’s Buddaipally

Dalit Bandhu has started giving results to beneficiaries at Buddaipally village, who are now earning major profits by operating various vehicles they bought with the Rs 10 lakh they got under the scheme

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 05:55 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran is congratulating Susheel at Buddaipally in Watpally Mandal of Sangareddy district on Friday.

Sangareddy: Dalit Bandhu, the brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, has started giving results to beneficiaries at Buddaipally village in Watpally Mandal, who are now earning major profits by operating various vehicles they bought with the Rs 10 lakh they got under the scheme. Some of these beneficiaries have started purchasing additional vehicles and some of them are setting up additional businesses with the profits. The State government had given Rs 10 lakh each to 44 families of Buddaipally in 2021 under the scheme.

Speaking to “Telangana Today“, one of the beneficiaries, Erammagari Praveen, said he along with two other beneficiaries, Pramod and Bhumaiah, had bought a JCB. Three other beneficiaries – Srihari, Sadanandam and Sanjeevulu – too had bought a JCB. As both the teams earned good profits over two years, Praveen said he had collaborated with Sadanandam to buy another JCB.

Another beneficiary Maripally Susheel had bought a tractor in 2021. After earning good profits, Susheel has now bought a car as taxi to multiply his income. As desired by the Chief Minister, Praveen, Sadanandam and Susheel were also providing employment for a few other persons in the village.

Another beneficiary Bollaram Papaiah, who bought milch buffaloes with his Rs.10 lakh, has now bought a used SUV to operate as a taxi as he was earning a handsome monthly income by selling milk.

Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran, in whose constituency Buddaipally falls, said Dalit Bandhu had changed the face of Buddaipally village as many people became employment creators from employment seekers within a couple of years. The State government would extend the Dalit Bandhu to all eligible in a phased manner to empower Dalits financially, he added.

