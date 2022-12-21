Power usage to go up in Telangana

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 11:35 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Hyderabad: With the power demand in the State likely to increase next year, power utilities are gearing up to meet the impending surge in the electricity consumption.

The power demand which was between 7,800 MW to 9,200 MW last December, has increased to 11,100 MW this year and is likely to cross 15,000 MW in March next year. Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy said the way power demand was increasing in the State, there was likely to be a substantial increase in electricity consumption next year as well. He said that the peak demand of 14,160 MW was recorded on March 29 this year and was likely to reach 15,000 MW next summer season.

He stated that with the rise in demand from Industries, agriculture and domestic sectors, the power distribution companies were leaving no stone unturned to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers. The daily consumption in the State which was 179 million units last year had increased to 205 million units this year and was likely to increase further next year.

He said the demand for electricity in Hyderabad, which has been growing into an international city, was also increasing at a faster rate . The maximum electricity demand which was recorded as 3,435 MW early this summer was expected to exceed 4,000 MW in the next summer season, and the current electricity consumption which stood at 71.49 million units was likely to be recorded at more than 80 million units next year, he said.

A massive addition in the generation capacity and strengthening of the distribution system during the last eight years of the TRS government was ensuring 24X7 electricity supply in the State to all the sectors, he said. In less than a decade, Telangana State has witnessed a remarkable evolution in the field of power sector and from a power deficit State it has transformed into a power surplus. Since the formation of the State, the power supply and transmission systems have been strengthened at a cost of about Rs 37,500 crore, he informed.

At the time of formation of the State, the installed capacity stood at 7,778 MW and today it stood at 17,829 MW he said Similarly, there were only 51 220 KV sub-stations which has been increased to 99. A total of 137 new EHT(Extra High Tension) sub-stations were set up after the formation of the State. “At present we are providing quality uninterrupted power supply to all categories of consumers through 370 EHT sub-stations,”he said.

Around 54 lakh new services have been granted since the formation of Telangana State and last year almost 3.5 lakh new services were sanctioned in Greater Hyderabad . The number of agricultural electricity consumers has increased from 18 lakh to 27 lakh.

Due to the Kaleshwaram project and increased ground water levels, the farmers are cultivating paddy crops early due to high availability of water and 24 hours quality electricity for agriculture, he observed.