CM KCR extends Teachers’ Day greetings

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:32 PM, Sun - 4 September 22

(File Photo)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended greetings to the teachers community on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on September 5. He appreciated the role of teachers in inculcating moral values and education, while shaping the future of students into responsible citizens of the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Chief Minister said drawing inspiration from eminent leaders, the Telangana government was according top priority to education which was vital for development of society.

In the process, the State government was setting a benchmark for others through its residential education system. He said the action plan of the State government for the welfare of students and teaching community and the development of education was yielding good results.