CM KCR felicitates tomato farmer Mahipal Reddy

Accompanied by Narsapur MLA C Madan Reddy, Mahipal Reddy along with his wife Divya, who is the Sarpanch of Mohammad Nagar in Kowdipally Mandal, met the Chief Minister.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:21 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Medak: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao felicitated tomato farmer Banswada Mahipal Reddy for getting a rich harvest of tomatoes. After reading his success story in newspapers, the Chief Minister invited him to his office in the Secretariat on Monday.

Accompanied by Narsapur MLA C Madan Reddy, Mahipal Reddy along with his wife Divya, who is the Sarpanch of Mohammad Nagar in Kowdipally Mandal, met the Chief Minister.

Chandrashekhar Rao enquired about the agricultural practices the farmer had adopted to get a good harvest.

Reddy informed the Chief Minister that he had got Rs.2 crore by selling tomatoes and he said he would get another Rs.1 crore if the prices remained the same. Ministers T Harish Rao, Niranjan Reddy and others were present.