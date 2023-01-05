CM KCR gets Sir Chhotu Ram award for 2022

Published Date - 06:44 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been conferred with the prestigious Sir Chhotu Ram award presented by the All Indian Farmers Association for the year 2022 for his contribution to the development of farmers in Telangana. To this extent, the Farmers union representatives met Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and handed him over the award at the latter’s residence in the Ministers’ Quarters here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Niranjan Reddy said the agriculture sector was the largest employer in the country and hence, the Chief Minister was striving to bring a visible change to make it a remunerative profession for farmers through optimum utilisation of the available resources. He said the Chief Minister was making efforts to introduce fresh reforms for development of the agriculture sector in the country and make India as the granary of the world.

“Though there are numerous employment opportunities in food production and processing, successive governments have failed to explore these sectors. The BJP-led union government which withdraw the contentious farm laws, did not even extend any support to over 700 farmers who died in the struggle against these laws. Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao was the only leader to offer Rs.3 lakh each to the bereaved families,” he said.

The farmers representatives from Punjab thanked the Chief Minister for his gesture and for standing by them during bad times. The farmers delegation comprised All india Farmers Association president and Samyukt Kisan Morcha member Satnam Singh Behru, Association advisor Sukhvinder Singh Kaka and others.