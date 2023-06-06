CM KCR inaugurates BRS office in Nagarkurnool

He is scheduled to inaugurate the new Integrated District Offices Complex and address a public meeting later in the day.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:06 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday inaugurated the BRS Party office at the Nagarkurnool district headquarters. He hoisted the party flag in the presense of the party functionaries and leaders from the district.

Later, he inaugurated the newly built District Police Headquarters building.