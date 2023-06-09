CM KCR striving for welfare of downtrodden: Errabelli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Journalist receives double bedroom documents at Thorrur on Friday.

Jangaon/Mahabubabad: In a bid to ensure welfare and happiness for all households, Chief Minister K Chadndrashekhar Rao is implementing various development and welfare schemes across the state, said Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

During his visit to Palakurthi on Friday as part of Telangana decennial celebrations, Rao highlighted the government’s commitment to the upliftment of the downtrodden. A multitude of schemes tailored to meet their specific needs are being implemented, fostering their overall development, he added.

As part of these initiatives, the Minister distributed assets and presented cheques to beneficiaries of the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes. Additionally, financial assistance of Rs one lakh was provided to BC castes, along with the distribution of sheep. In a move to support journalists, the government provided house plots and double bedroom houses in Thorrur. Rao handed over double bedroom house certificates to 45 journalists.