CM KCR meets High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:17 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao called on Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe at Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resources Development Center (MCRHRDI) here on Monday, to discuss about infrastructure development and other issues in different courts across Telangana.

High Court Judges Justice P Sam Koshy, Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, Justice T Vinod Kumar, Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister S Narsing Rao, High Court Registrar General Tirumala Devi, Law Secretary Tirupati and other senior government officials also participated in the meeting.