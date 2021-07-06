CM KCR pats Mahesh Bigala for PV centenary celebrations abroad

Celebrations overseas were successfully coordinated by Mahesh Bigala in 50 countrie

By | Published: 10:55 pm

Hyderabad: PV Narasimha Rao Centenary Celebrations committee member and overseas convener Mahesh Bigala on Tuesday met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and shared the details of centenary celebrations held around the world.

Bigala also handed over a requisition and supporting letters from 80 NRI organisations to the Chief Minister appealing him to take up the matter of conferring Bharat Ratna on late PV Narasimha Rao with President Ram Nath Kovind.

The year-long celebrations to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister ended on June 28. Celebrations overseas were successfully coordinated by Bigala in 50 countries. He said celebrations and statue installations would continue during this year in various locations as Covid delayed several programmes earlier.

The Chief Minister appreciated Bigala for his active role in the centenary celebrations overseas. He also complimented all NRIs and NRI organisations across the world for their support and participation.

Bigala urged all Indians, including NRIs, to sign a petition seeking Bharat Ratna for PV by visiting https://www.change.org/BharatRatnaforPV

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .