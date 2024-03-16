NRIs pay tribute to PV Narasimha Rao in Australia

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 March 2024, 04:14 PM

Sydney/Hyderabad: Mahesh Bigala, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi NRI Coordinator and member of the PV Jubilee Committee, paid tribute to the former PV Narasimha Rao while visiting Australia. Accompanied by expatriates, Bigala visited the Om Bush Community Center Park in Sydney on Friday.

The program was organized by Deputy Mayor Sandy Reddy. Speaking on the occasion, Mahesh Bigala highlighted the grand centenary celebrations of PV Narasimha Rao in Telangana. He mentioned that his first statue in Australia was installed on the instructions of the former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

He noted the efforts made by NRIs to rally support for conferring Bharat Ratna on PV Narasimha Rao and highlighted the submission of a petition through change.org to the Central Government.

NRIs expressed gratitude to the Center for acknowledging their efforts and providing time to honor PV Narasimha Rao.