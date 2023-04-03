CM KCR pays tributes to Doddi Komuraiah on his birth anniversary

Published Date - 09:00 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the sacrifices of Doddi Komuraiah, who was a martyr during the Telangana Armed Struggle and sowed the seeds of Telangana’s self-rule aspirations, would be remembered forever.

The Chief Minister paid tributes to Doddi Komuraiah on his birth anniversary on Monday.

Recalling Komuraiah’s sacrifices during the Telangana armed struggle, the Chief Minister said his fighting spirit inspired many and continued in the second phase of the Telangana movement as well.

The State government was recalling the sacrifices of martyrs, who had fought for separate State and striving to fulfill their aspirations, he said, pointing out that the State government was also safeguarding the traditional occupations of BCs and ensuring their welfare and development by extending all assistance.

Effective implementation of these programmes had strengthened the State’s rural economy, he said, adding that the sheep distribution programme taken up for the development of Golla Kurumas contributed to their economic self-reliance, besides emerging as a role model for the country. BCs were the most benefited community of the different schemes implemented by the State government, he said.

The slew of schemes, including construction of Atma Gaurava buildings, Aasara pensions, Rythu Bandhu and others had boosted the self-esteem of BCs, Chandrashekhar Rao said.

The State government was remembering the sacrifices of Telangana martyrs like Komuraiah, the Chief Minister said the martyrs memorial, which was in the final stages of construction, would be launched shortly.

The birth and death anniversary programmes of Doddi Komuraiah were being officially organized by the State government to pay homage to him in remembrance of his sacrifices, he added.