Telangana armed struggle hero Doddi Komaraiah’s birth, death anniversaries to be celebrated officially

State government will officially celebrate the birth and death anniversaries of Telangana armed struggle hero Doddi Komaraiah every year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:07 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

Hyderabad: The State government will officially celebrate the birth and death anniversaries of Telangana armed struggle hero Doddi Komaraiah every year. His birth anniversary falls on April 3 and death anniversary is on July 4.

The government on Sunday issued orders in this regard and directed the BC Welfare Department to make budget provisions for the celebrations.

Doddi Komaraiah, a young man from a poor peasant and shepherd family of Kadavendi village of the then Nalgonda district (presently in Warangal district), was the first among 4,000 communist and peasant revolutionaries of Telangana People’s Revolutionary Movement (1940-51), who were killed by the ruling classes represented by the Nizam.

Komaraiah’s martyrdom is considered a turning point in the Telangana People’s Revolutionary Movement, as it ignited the entire people of the State and took the struggle to the next level.