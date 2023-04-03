Doddi Komaraiah’s 96th jayanthi celebrated in erstwhile Warangal

BC welfare department has celebrated his 96th birth anniversary in different districts in the erstwhile Warangal district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Warangal CP AV Ranganath paying tributes to Doddi Komaraiah at his office in Hanamkonda on Monday.

Warangal: With the State government’s decision to officially celebrate the birth and death anniversaries of Telangana armed struggle hero Doddi Komaraiah every year, the BC welfare department has celebrated his 96th birth anniversary in different districts in the erstwhile Warangal district on Monday. The celebrations were attended by members of the Golla/Kuruma/Yadava communities.

Warangal police commissioner AV Ranganath garlanded the portrait of Doddi Komariah and paid tributes to the freedom fighter. He stressed the need to do justice to the poor taking inspiration from Komariah who fought for the poor.

DCPs Muralidhar, Additional DCP K Pushpa, Sanjeev, Suresh Kumar, Trainee IPS Ankit Kumar and others also paid tributes. Mahabubabad SP Sharat Chandra Pawar along with the police officials garlanded the statue and paid tributes at his office.

Komaraiah was born into a shepherd family of Kadavendi village of the then Nalgonda district (presently in Jangaon). He was the first among 4,000 communist and peasant revolutionaries of Telangana People’s Revolutionary Movement, who were killed by the ruling classes represented by the Nizam.