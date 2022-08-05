CM KCR pays tributes to Prof Jayashankar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:03 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid tributes to Telangana ideologue professor Jayashankar on the eve of his birth anniversary on Saturday. He recalled that Prof Jayashankar ignited the aspirations of Telangana State and self-rule as well as spread the Telangana movement ideology among the people by explaining to them about the injustice meted out to Telangana in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement on Friday, the Chief Minister said people continued the Telangana movement with the spirit instilled by Jayashankar and fought courageously with commitment to realise the seperate State.

As desired by Prof Jayashankar, he said Telangana has developed and set an example for others in the country under self-governance. He said the State government was realising the dream of Prof Jayashankar by striving for the welfare and development of all classes of people in the State.