CM KCR pays tributes to Prof Jayashankar on his birth anniversary

People of Telangana have a special place in their hearts for the late Professor Jayashankar, said K Chandrashekhar Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:32 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

File Photo: Professor Jayashankar

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid tributes to the late Professor Jayashankar on his birth anniversary, hailing him as a tireless champion who fought for the formation of Telangana State till his last breath. He said the people of Telangana have a special place in their hearts for the late professor.

Commemorating Prof Jayashankar’s birth anniversary on Sunday, Chandrashekhar Rao recalled the former’s sacrifices and services for the achievement of Telangana State. He said the State government was striving to fulfill the aspirations of Prof Jayashankar for a self-sufficient Telangana, ensuring welfare of the people and also equality among communities.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said within nine years after achieving Statehood, Telangana made impressive progress in several fields including irrigation, agriculture, education and healthcare.

“Telangana is setting an example for the entire country in terms of social advancement as well as development of different sectors like agriculture and information technology,” he said.

He said Telangana’s development had captured the attention of countries worldwide. Further, he vowed to pursue Jayashankar’s dream of Bangaru (golden) Telangana and strive for the holistic development of all its citizens.