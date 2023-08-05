Prof. Jayashankar: Telangana’s Guiding Star in Struggle

Here is a tribute to Prof. Jayashankar, the beacon of Telangana's fight for freedom. From the pain of 1952 to the triumphs of today, his determination stood as a testament to the power of unity

By Mallepalli Laxmaiah

Behind the formation of the State of Telangana there are countless martyrs, relentless struggle of lakhs of people and sacrifices made by the people in the Telangana movement. The first step of this monumental movement was by none other than Prof. Jayashankar. It was his voice that united the people of Telangana against the oppression by the Andhra government.

The path forged by Prof. Jayashankar is a guiding light for social and political leaders of the future. The seeds of the struggle were planted way back in the year 1952 with the “Non-Mulki go back movement”, which led to the armed struggle in the year 1969. A young Prof. Jayashankar not older than 18 years had struggled since then for the dream that was the separate state of Telangana.

Born on August 6, 1934 in Akkampeta, Warangal to Lakshmi Kantha Rao and Mahalakshmi, he pursued his graduation in Hanamakonda and became a teacher, while in service he pursued post-graduation in economics. He served after that as the Principal at City College, as a registrar at Kakatiya University and Center for English and Foreign Languages (presently English and Foreign Languages University) and later as the Vice-chancellor for Kakatiya University. From his time as a student to the head of prestigious institutions he did not curtail his dream of separate Telangana, he continued to work towards the goal that is the liberation of the people of Telangana.

On his way to Hyderabad in 1952 to participate in the Non-mulki go back movement, the bus in which he was travelling broke down and on that day some students were martyred by gunfire at City College. This incident crushed his soul and it tormented him for ages. He had shed many tears in the thought that he would have not had to witness the oppression that the people of Telangana were facing if he were one of the martyrs on that fateful day. His dream hung on and he fought for the right of self governance. He participated in the 1969 movement and gathered friends and scholars to conduct a seminar on the struggles faced by the people of Telangana. He stood before the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as a young representative and voiced the woes of Telangana. The movement fizzled out due to political greed and opportunist treachery, but he did not let it discourage him.

Prof. Jayashankar took the opportunity of the formation of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Uttaranchal on August 15, 1996 and the announcement made by the Prime Minister Sri Deve Gowda at the Red Fort and recreated the movement. He gathered a very small group of people on October 27th, 1996 and held his first meeting, leading on to the 1st of November that year in Warangal, he held another meeting “Vidrohadinam”, I had the opportunity to meet him for the first time on that day. By that time we were already holding gatherings in the name of my paternal uncle Mallepalli Rajam who was a member of the armed struggle and also a labour union leader in Godavarikhani. We invited Prof. Jayashankar as the chief guest for the fourth edition of the gathering in 1997 on January 14th. He had presented his speech in written form before the day of the gathering and we had the opportunity to print the same as a book. “What is happening in Telangana?” became the first of many pieces of literature that called the beginning of a new epoch in the Telangana movement.

We are all aware of the several branches of the Telangana movement that were born post 1997. Prof. Jayashankar was sought after by all the organizations working towards a common cause of Telangana. His efforts gave form and shape to the Telangana Rashtra Samiti, it would not be an overstatement to say that he had a key role in all the parts of the Telangana movement and all the organizations that were born in support of it. My praise of Prof. Jayashankar is not borne out of my partiality to my homeland, but this is a humble attempt to bring out his struggle and uniqueness of a great man.

His writings made it possible to make the people of Telangana understand the reasons for the backwardness and the lack of development. He brought strength to the arguments for the freedom of Telangana. He brought forth the truth of oppression by way empirical analysis of diversion of water, funds and appointments of important posts. “Telangana: A demand” detailed the multitude of reasons for the separation of the State of Telangana in a way that the common man would understand. The book itself turned into a tagline that moved many and bound them to the noble cause of liberation.

For a successful movement, Prof. Jayashankar believed rightly that there are three key aspects. The spread of the ideology, correct organization of the people’s movement and political associations must take place simultaneously and harmoniously. The fall of the movement in 1969 had taught him much, even though there was the ideology and the movement was organized well, the failure of the political aspects awakened him to the importance of all the aspects. He paid key attention to the political aspects of the movement and believed that formation of TRS was a crucial step, whose sole aim was the formation of the State of Telangana. He stood strong for the party and despite much critique against his decision, he held on to his idea.

If not for TRS party formed and led by K Chandrashekhar Rao, there would be no Telangana state, every other party wanted the credit for the formation of the State of Telangana and their objectives were party driven and not aimed at the liberation of Telangana. If not for TRS we would have seen a repeat of the fall of the movement in 1969. It was Prof. Jayashankar’s foresight and his ability to unite all the small parts of the movement, and other social organizations and consolidate them into an unstoppable power that spelt success. He let go of no opportunity to speak before any gathering about Telangana, he went whenever and wherever called. It was this zeal that caused the formation of the Telangana Joint Action Committee, which brought on stage people of all parties, social movements who saw liberation of Telangana as a common cause. This was rare and commendable feat, which would have been impossible if not for the guidance of Prof. Jayashankar.

He also foresaw the possibility of a split in the movement and when speaking to the members of Telangana Vidyavantula Vedika, in Warangal in 2011, he guided the members as to how separate organizations can move together. He said that a movement must stay united in work, if not that then in a way to help one another, if that’s not possible then towards a common goal or in a way where there is no infighting in the movement. This message was a guiding light to the movement.

A few days after his speech he passed away on June 21st, 2011, leaving behind the legacy that is the Telangana movement.

(The author is Chairperson of the Centre for Dalit Studies)

