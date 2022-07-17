CM KCR provides succour to flood-hit

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:03 PM, Sun - 17 July 22

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao reviewing the flood situation with officials in Bhadrachalam on Sunday.

Kothagudem: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s announcement to construct a housing colony for relocating residents of flood-prone colonies in Bhadrachalam town in the district has cheered up the residents.

There were around 1,500 to 2,000 houses in Subhash Nagar, AMC Colony and Kotha Colony, which were the low-lying areas near the river Godavari karakatta (river bund) in the town. The residents thanked the Chief Minister for taking the initiative to address their problems.

“The Chief Minister’s initiative to permanently solve the problem of Godavari floods in the town and build a colony to relocate the residents in the flood-affected colonies was a welcome move. The residents of the colonies would be indebted to the Chief Minister” said, Dhaneshwar Rao of Subhash Nagar.

The same was the opinion of a resident of AMC Colony, K V Murthy, who said building houses on higher ground for the people of flood-affected areas in the town would help to avoid shifting the residents to relief centres whenever the areas were flooded.

New river bunds

Similarly, the decision to build karakatta on Burgampad side of the river, at Parnasala, in Pinapaka and Dummugudem mandals would help to prevent flooding of the villages on the banks of the river and loss of property, he noted.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who visited Bhadrachalam on Sunday to inspect the flood situation in the wake of heavy inflows into river Godavari. He also performed ‘Shanti Puja’ to the Godavari on the bridge across the river and inspected the river bund (karakatta).

Later, he visited a rehabilitation centre set up at Zilla Parishad High School in Bhadrachalam town and interacted with people evacuated from inundated areas. He inquired about their health conditions, food, medical and other facilities being provided to them.

The victims explained the Chief Minister that they were provided all kinds of facilities and support from district administration and Minister P Ajay Kumar.