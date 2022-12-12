CM KCR reaches New Delhi for BRS HQ inaugural

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:24 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao reached New Delhi on Monday evening ahead of the inauguration of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi national headquarters at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Marg slated to be held on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister left for New Delhi on a special fight from Begumpet Airport, in what is his first visit to the national capital after the Election Commission gave approval to the change in name of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi to BRS.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Marg meanwhile is dotted with BRS party flags and posters and banners welcoming the Chief Minister, who would be performing a ‘Rajashyamala Yagam’ and a special puja as part of the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday. A temporary ‘yagashala’ has been set up on the party headquarters premises.

Senior party leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar and Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy are already in New Delhi and are monitoring the arrangements for the BRS headquarters inauguration ceremony. Several leaders and party supporters accorded a warm welcome to the Chief Minister as he reached the capital, with many raising slogans including ‘Jai KCR’ and ‘Ab ki baar, Kisan Sarkar’.

Several leaders from other political parties are likely to attend the BRS party launch programme on Wednesday. Already, invitations have been sent to several prominent leaders from different political parties across the country.