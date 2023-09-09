CM KCR recalls bravery of Chityala Ailamma on her death anniversary

Chityala Ailamma was the symbol the Bahujan awakening and women power in Telangana, said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Recalling the bravery and determination demonstrated by Chityala Ailamma in the Telangana armed struggle, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday hailed her for her legendary fight against injustice. Her 38th death anniversary will be observed on Sunday.

Remembering her on the occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao said she was the symbol the Bahujan awakening and women power in the State. The Chief Minister said the first struggle for Statehood had drawn its inspiration from the spirit with which Ailamma fought against discrimination.

He mentioned that the government had officially been organizing Ailamma’s birth and death anniversary programmes every year commemorating the heroes of the Telangana freedom struggle in a befitting manner.

The Chief Minister said the welfare and development programmes implemented by the State government for uplifting the disadvantaged sections and women had become exemplary for the country.

