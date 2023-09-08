CM KCR pays tributes to Kaloji Narayana Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:42 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Kaloji Narayana Rao (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended his warm wishes to Telangana literary fraternity on the occasion of Telangana Language Day, marking the birth anniversary of Padma Vibhushan awardee and renowned poet Kaloji Narayana Rao on Saturday.

He paid tributes to Kaloji Narayana Rao for his significant contributions to Telangana’s literary heritage.

The Chief Minister lauded the enduring spirit and key role of Kaloji in raising awareness about the Telangana language. Kaloji, known for his stance against social issues and injustices, elegantly conveyed his struggles for the people through his poetry ‘Naa Godava’, a spirit integral to Telangana‘s growth and accomplishments.

Chandrashekhar Rao asserted the State government’s commitment to recognise and honour poets and writers dedicated to Telangana language and literature. The State government annually confers the prestigious Kaloji Narayana Rao award to acknowledge their exceptional contributions.

He took the opportunity to congratulate the celebrated poet Jayaraju, recipient of the prestigious Kaloji award this year.