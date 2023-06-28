CM KCR recalls services of former PM PV Narasimha Rao on 102nd birth anniversary

The State government was officially organizing his birth anniversary celebrations commemorating his services and greatness.

By Mitu David Published Date - 01:48 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao said on Wednesday that the great son of Telangana, P V Narasimha Rao had come to the rescue of the country when it was passing through difficult times. The people of the whole country have been enjoying today the fruits of the economic reforms introduced by him.

Recalling the services of the great visionary on his 102nd birth anniversary, he said the former Prime Minister had laid the foundation to make modern India stand on its own in front of the top countries by demonstrating great political acumen and rare skills of governance. It would be our responsibility to honour his services. The State government was officially organizing his birth anniversary celebrations commemorating his services and greatness.

Stating that PV Narashimha Rao was the pride of Telangana, he said the State would move ahead in the direction of development drawing inspiration from the great leader.