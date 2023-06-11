Watch: RPF woman constable saves passenger life from falling under moving train at Warangal Railway Station

A woman RPF constable demonstrating quick thinking and sharp response, saved the life of a passenger who slipped from the Bhadrachalam-Secunderabad Manuguru Express

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:11 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

Hyderabad: A woman Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable demonstrating quick thinking and sharp response, saved the life of a passenger who slipped from the Bhadrachalam-Secunderabad Manuguru Express.

As the train was entering the Warangal railway station on Saturday, a woman passenger tried to get down, slipped and was getting dragged on the platform. Sonali Maroti Molake, the RPF constable on duty at the platform, saw this and without losing a moment, rushed to the aid of the passenger and pulled her off to the safety on the platform.

Sonali showed immense strength and agility and swiftly grabbed and pulled the passenger preventing her from falling onto the tracks, railway officials said.

Hailing from Nanded district of Maharastra, Sonali was appointed in Railway Protection Force in the year 2020 and is currently posted at Warangal Railway Station. Her selfless action on Saturday not only earned recognition within the department but also the gratitude of the woman passenger whose life she saved.

Debashmita C Banerjee, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Secunderabad Division, cautioned the passengers that boarding or alighting from running trains is extremely dangerous and can result in severe injuries or even fatalities.

“Passengers should report any instances of unsafe practices observed at railway stations or on trains to the nearest RPF personnel or through Railway Helpline no 139,” she said.

Watch:

Also Read Secunderabad RPF busts human trafficking racket