CM KCR releases book on ‘Genesis and Evolution of Bharat Rashtra Samithi’

The book titled ‘Genesis and Evolution of Bharat Rashtra Samithi is written by Vanam Jwala Narasimha Rao, who is CM KCR's CPRO

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:15 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president, K Chandrashekhar Rao has on Thursday released a book titled ‘Genesis and Evolution of Bharat Rashtra Samithi, written by Vanam Jwala Narasimha Rao, who is the Chief Minister’s CPRO.

According to a press release the Chief Minister complemented the author and publisher in writing the book. It is being published by Telangana Sahitya Academy Chairman Juluri Gowri Shankar. In the book, author Vanam Jwala Narasimha Rao narrates and discusses various aspects of the BRS party’s evolution and Chief Minister’s thought process right from day one of his conceiving the idea at Pragathi Bhavan on March 3, 2018, advocating the need for a sea change in the country’s political scenario.

It also throws light on the Chief Minister’s BRS party national agenda announcement, drawing broad contours of the party’s national blueprint, especially in ushering a qualitative change in national politics and nation’s development, shared at Nanded meeting held on February 5.

