Political leaders, farmers representatives meet CM KCR in Delhi

He spent the entire day meeting visitors from across the country at his official residence on Tughlaq Road on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Hyderabad: It was a busy day for Bharat Rashtra Samithi President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in New Delhi on Thursday, with wishes and visitors pouring in after the inauguration of the party’s national office on Wednesday. He spent the entire day meeting visitors from across the country at his official residence on Tughlaq Road on Thursday.

The visitors included elected representatives and farmers’ union leaders from different States, apart from BRS leaders, who arrived in New Delhi to participate in the inaugural ceremony of the BRS party national office on Wednesday. Chandrashekhar Rao also spent the day holding discussions with party colleagues and experts from various sectors on the way forward.

As he could not spare much time for visitors due to the busy schedule on Wednesday, Chandrashekhar Rao chose to spend the entire day with BRS leaders along with leaders from other political parties and farmers unions as well as well-wishers who extended their greetings on the occasion. Most of them got an opportunity to get themselves photographed with the Chief Minister, before returning from Delhi with renewed enthusiasm.

Journalists from Telangana led by Telangana State Media Academy chairman Allam Narayana pledged their complete support to the BRS, which has been launched to ensure people’s welfare and conserve and protect the federal and secular systems.

Meanwhile, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi too called upon the Chief Minister to invite him to his daughter’s wedding in Hyderabad.