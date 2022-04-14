Dr BR Ambedkar is the pride of India: Gangula Kamalakar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:43 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

BC welfare minister G Kamalakar garlanding the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of Ambedkar's 131st birthday celebrations held in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said Dr BR Ambedkar, who strove hard for the upliftment of weaker sections, was the pride of the country. He participated in 131st birthday celebrations of Ambedkar held at the Court Chowk here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that besides struggling for the rights of the poor, Ambedkar has shown proper guidance to the nation. Moreover, Ambedkar safeguard the rights of the poor by clearly mentioning them in the constitution.

Stating that Ambedkar was a person of all sections of the society, the Minister said Ambedkar Jayanthi was a festival that should be celebrated by all sections irrespective of caste and religion.

Getting inspiration from Ambedkar ideology that social and economic growth was possible with education, the state government has established 950 gurukulam schools across the state.

In order to bring comprehensive change in the lives of dalits, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has introduced Dalit Bandhu scheme and sanctioning Rs 10 lakh to beneficiaries without a single rupee of beneficiary contribution.

ZP Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, MLAs Sunke Ravishankar and Rasamai Balkishan, SC Corporation Chairman Banda Srinivas, SUDA Chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao, Additional Collectors Garima Agarwal, and GV Shyamprasad Lal and others participated in the programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .