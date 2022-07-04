Committed to uplift Dalits: Jagadish Reddy

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday said that the State government was striving to bring the respect to Dailts in the society, which was dreamt by Dr B R Ambedkar.

Distributing the units of Dalit Bandhu to the beneficiaries at Nadigudem village, Jagadish Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had come out with many schemes for the welfare of all sections of the people in the State. The State government has accorded top priority for welfare of Dalits and taken up the schemes in this direction, he added.

He exuded confidence that Dalit Bandhu scheme, under which Rs 10 lakh would be extended to the beneficiaries, would uplift of the Dalits and pave the way for their financial empowerment. He pointed out that residential schools have also launched by the State government in large number to extend quality education to the Dalit students free of costs. The Chief Minister has adopted a multi pronged strategy for the comprehensive development of the Dalits. These measures would bring respect to the Dalits in the society, he added.

He asked the beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu to achieve financial development by properly utilizing the scheme and stand as role model to the others. Terming Dalit Bandhu as a revolutionary initiative, he reminded that such scheme was being implemented in nowhere in the country except Telangana State.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav said villages were flourishing with green agricultural field due to the improved irrigation facility. The Chief Minister was working with a mission to remove poverty from dalit community. The District Collector Rahul Sharma said that the officials would extend necessary help to the beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu in running their units successfully, he said.

Later, Energy Minister also participated in community lunch with beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu scheme. Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah and others were present.