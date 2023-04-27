CM KCR suggests ‘Palle Nidra’ to connect with people

With BRS preparing to move into an intense campaign mode ahead of the Assembly elections, CM KCR suggested that special progammes like 'Palle Nidra' be conducted

Hyderabad: Calling for a stronger connect with the people, BRS Party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday issued multiple directives to the party leaders on how to prepare for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Stating that the party had funds to the tune of Rs.1,250 crore, of which Rs.767 crore was deposited and generating a monthly interest of Rs.7 crore, Chandrashekhar Rao said these funds were being used for party operations, constructing party offices in districts, conducting campaigns and similar purposes.

With the party preparing to move into an intense campaign mode ahead of the Assembly elections, he suggested that special progammes like ‘Palle Nidra’ be conducted, wherein leaders would spend the night in different areas, interacting with the public and explaining the State government’s schemes and how people could benefit from each of the schemes. Asking the party leaders to be among the people, he called for regular interactions with the public and to remain accessible to them in the respective constituencies.

Party leaders should move around and conduct basthi-wise and ward-wise review meetings in all constituencies. Comprehensive reports should be submitted to the party headquarters.

The BRS President made it clear that tickets for the next elections would be issued only to deserving candidates, who relentlessly sweat it out for the party’s cause. In case of any discontent, all measures should be taken to address them immediately and ensure that the cadre was happy and enthusiastic. “I will personally interact with each MLA in a few days,” he said.

Transparency

The Chief Minister stated that transparency should be ensured in welfare programmes like Dalit Bandhu, regularization of lands under GO Ms 58 and 59, with the benefits compulsorily reaching the eligible persons. Notary lands would also be regularized and this file would be signed in the new Secretariat building, he said.

“All these programmes should be implemented with discipline. In case of any irregularities, stern action will be taken against those responsible,” Chandrashekhar Rao warned the leaders.

Guidelines for the Gruhalakhmi scheme, under which Rs. 3 lakh assistance would be extended to construct houses in their own lands, would be issued shortly. Vast government lands in several villages were left unused and they should surveyed and reports should be submitted to the government, he said, adding that if they were suitable for constructing houses, they would be distributed among the poor and needy.

Dalit Bandhu

The Chief Minister said Dalit Bandhu was not investment on an individual but a social investment, which increases the wealth of the society. The assistance extended under the scheme goes back to the community in the villages, he said, calling this ‘spin off economy’.

It was not an exaggeration to say that Telangana’s annual budget would increase to Rs.6 lakh crore in the future and Dalit Bandhu would be continued, despite all challenges, he said.

“Pressure is being exerted on other State governments to implement Dalit Bandhu,” Chandrashekhar Rao said, adding that there was a need for students to research on the scheme and its impact.

Forthcoming BRS events

* Inauguration of BRS party Office in Delhi on May 4

* Inauguration of Martyrs Memorial on June 1

* State Formation Day on June 2

* Chief Minister’s personal interaction with each MLA shortly

