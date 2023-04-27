| Cm Kcr Says Brs Will Retain Power With Over 100 Seats In Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday affirmed that the Bharat Rashtra Samtihi (BRS) would be elected to power for the third consecutive term with more than 100 seats in the next Assembly elections in the State.

“We won 63 seats in the first Assembly elections and 88 seats in the second Assembly election. This time, we will win more than 100 seats in the next elections,” Chandrashekhar Rao said while addressing party leaders at the party’s Formation Day celebrations at Telangana Bhavan here.

Stating that retaining power was not a big challenge but that priority would be on winning more seats, the Chief Minister said elections should not be by chance but by choice.

“We are going to succeed with thumping majority,” he said.

Recalling the struggles and challenges faced in achieving a separate Telangana, the Chief Minister said the Statehood was achieved in political terms with minimal loss.

“The achievement of separate Telangana has shown the nation that anything can be achieved in Parliamentary terms. Continuing the spirit, we are marching ahead with Ab Ki Baar Kisan Sarkar slogan to put the nation on the path of development and progress,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.

Leaving the nation surprised, Telangana in a short span of time, has achieved rapid progress in power, roads, infrastructure, paddy procurement, livestock, agriculture and other sectors. Impressed with Telangana’s progress, people from Maharashtra and other States, were turning up in large numbers voluntarily to witness the development, the Chief Minister said.

Telangana ranks first in per capita income and was way ahead of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Before 2021-22, the GST revenue was Rs.34,000 crore, and it was now expected to increase to Rs.44,000 crore, he said.

The Maharashtra government lacks vision and commitment in ensuring welfare and development, he said.

“The Maharashtra government contends that if Telangana model was replicated in the State, it would go bankrupt. If that is the case, why is the Telangana government not going bankrupt despite implementing many welfare and development programmes?” he asked.

Earlier, the General Body meeting of the party began with the Chief Minister hoisting the party flag.