CM KCR to address BRS meeting on Nov 25 in Hyderabad

Addressing media persons at Telangana Bhavan, he said the BRS would organise a massive rally in the city on November 25. The Chief Minister would address the gathering, with the venue to be finalised in a day or two.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:35 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

File photo

Hyderabad: The BRS is all set for making a clean sweep in the Greater Hyderabad limits in the forthcoming assembly polls, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said on Saturday.

“The city has witnessed development in a big way in the last nine and half years. People are keen on voting for the BRS alone, as they want Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to be in power for the third consecutive term,” he said, asking the people to be wary of the Congress.

The way TPCC president A Revanth Reddy was talking ill of the BRS leadership, he seemed to have gone out of control. People in the State were already fed up with him and he would reap the consequences, Srinivas Yadav said, adding that the Congress leadership was boasting of its guarantees, but it had to realise the fact that the people in the State looked at implementable guarantees. Both Etala Rajender and Revanth Reddy would be nowhere near the Chief Minister in the electoral race, he added.