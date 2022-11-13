CM KCR to chair TRS general body meeting on Tuesday

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will chair the party’s general body meeting with the members of the party State executive committee, the Legislative Party and the Parliamentary Party at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday.

All members of the party State executive committee along with MLAs, MLCs and MPs, have been summoned to attend the meeting.

The meeting gains significance as it is the second meeting since the Telangana Rashtra Samithi transformed into a national party and changed its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi. The first meeting was held on October 5, to announce the decision to foray into the national politics. Immediately thereafter, the party leadership informed the Election Commission of India and sought to change the party’s name.