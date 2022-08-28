CM KCR to inaugurate Peddapalli collectorate office on August 29

File Photo

Peddapalli: Stage is all set for the inauguration of the newly constructed integrated district collectorate office at Peddapalli. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate the collectorate office on Monday.

After inauguration, Chandrashekhar Rao will address the public meeting at Peddakalwala in the outskirts of Peddapalli town. District administration made elaborate arrangements for the Chief Minister’s tour. The modern collectorate office was constructed along with all facilities in 22 acres of SRSP camp office land near Peddakalwala by spending Rs 48.07 crore.

The G2 building has six blocks and 98 rooms. While the ground floor has 40 rooms, both first and second floors have 29 rooms each. A total of 41 departments were allocated offices in the collectorate. Besides a meeting hall, spacious parking place, welcome arch and greenery are also developed in the collectorate premises.

Separate chambers were also developed for the district Minister, Collector, Additional Collector and all district level officers. Construction of residential quarters for district level officers was also taken up with Rs 6.58 crore.

Camp offices of the Collector and Additional Collector were already completed and housewarming ceremonies were also performed. Residences of eight other district level officers were also completed.

Ministers Koppula Eshwar and Gangula Kamalakar, local MP B Venkatesh Netha, Zilla Parishad Chairman Putta Madhukar, MLC Bhanu Prasad Rao, and MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy, Collector Dr Sangeetha Satyanarayana, Additional Collector Laxminarayana were engaged in making arrangements for the Chief Minister’s public meeting wherein about one lakh people would take part.

On Sunday, Welfare Minister Eshwar, MP Venkatesh Netha and MLC Bhanu Prasad Rao inspected the arrangements. During his visit, the Chief Minister will also inaugurate Peddapalli district TRS party office.