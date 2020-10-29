CM KCR to inaugurate Rythu Vedika at Kodakandla in Jangaon on Oct 31

Rythu Bandhu district, Mandal and Village Committees of the combined Warangal district will attend the programme.

Jangaon: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate Rythu Vedika at Kodakandla mandal centre in the district on Saturday (Oct 31). He will also visit “Palle Prakruthi Vanam” (Village Natural Forest) in the vicinity of the Rythu Vedika, and address the farmers and general public at a meeting organised there.

The Chief Minister will explain the reasons behind setting up of the Rythu Vedika, its importance, programmes and utilities. Rythu Bandhu district, Mandal and Village Committees of the combined Warangal district will attend the programme. Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Ministers from the Combined Warangal district Errabelli Dayakar Rao, and Satyavathi Rathod, Rythu Bandhu Samithi State President and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs from the combined Warangal district will also participate in the programme.

Meanwhile, Minister Dayakar Rao accompanied by District Collector K Nikhila and other district level officials has inspected the arrangements being made for the Chief Minister’s tour at Kodakandla on Thursday.

