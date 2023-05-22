CM KCR to lay foundation for developmental works of Jahangir Peer Dargah soon

A budget of around Rs 50 crore is earmarked for the developmental works which include construction of a spacious niyaz khana, samah khana, shops, recreational facilities and park among others

Hyderabad: The developmental works at the centuries old Jahangir Peer Dargah at Kothur, 50 kms from the city, are all set to begin soon.

The foundation stone for commencement of the works is to be laid by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. A budget of around Rs 50 crore is earmarked for the developmental works which include construction of a spacious niyaz khana, samah khana, shops, recreational facilities, park, cottages, parking, internal roads etc.

The government acquired nearly 30 acres of land for taking up developmental works of the shrine. “There were a few legal hurdles which have been sorted out now. Very soon Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will lay foundation stone and work will commence,” said TS Wakf Board chairman, Mohd Masiullah Khan.

A master plan of the project is ready and a noted company would be taking up the works at the historic shrine dating back to several centuries.

As per the plan, the Dargah would be in the centre and people can easily have a glimpse of the shrine from half a kilometre distance. Several other amenities are planned to convert the place into a tourist hub. A mega parking complex will be constructed and also guest houses.

Irrespective of caste, creed, religion and gender, thousands of people visit the shrine on weekends and Fridays from across the country.

According to historians, there are two shrines of Hazarat Jahangir Peeran and Hazarat Burhanuddin. Both the saints had come to this place all the way from Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, to preach Islam and spread the message of love during their lifetime and breathed their last here. Their graves exist here even today.

The shrine located at Inmulnarva village of Kothur mandal in Rangareddy district is famous and has earned a unique place in the hearts of all sections of the people.

