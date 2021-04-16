CM KCR to lay foundation stone for Nagamadugu LI scheme

In the view of the CM’s tour, Jukkal MLA Hanumanthu Shinde and Kamareddy Collector Dr Sharath inspected the arrangements on Thursday in Jaggapur village of Nizamsagar mandal

Kamareddy: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will lay foundation stone for the Nagamadugu lift irrigation scheme and inspect the Nizamsagar project. In the view of the CM’s tour, Jukkal MLA Hanumanthu Shinde and Kamareddy Collector Dr Sharath inspected the arrangements on Thursday in Jaggapur village of Nizamsagar mandal.

Irrigation officials have recently released the Kaleshwaram water into Haldi Vagu, and it will reach Nizamsagar within a few days.

The Jukkal MLA and the Collector inspected the Nizamsagar guesthouse and garden works. They later inspected helipad works at Sultannagar and visited the place where the foundation will be laid for the Nagarmadugu LI scheme, which will irrigate 40,000 acres in the Jukkal Assembly constituency.

