CM KCR to tour Nirmal town soon: Indrakaran Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:10 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said he would request Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to allocate funds to the tune of Rs.100 crore to develop each ward of Nirmal muncipality.

Participating in an emergency general meeting of the muncipality here on Wednesday, Indrakaran Reddy said the Chief Minister would be visiting the Nirmal district centre soon. Stating that though the people were impressed with the BRS and its governance, the Minister said however the Centre was adopting a step-motherly attitude towards Telangana.

Pointing out that the Telangana government was introducing and implementing development and welfare schemes with State funds despite the Centre’s attitude, he said political parties were not permanent and that the people were the final decision makers.

Reddy said that for political gain in the upcoming elections, the BJP leaders were talking against setting up a vocational centre near Chincholi-B village in Nirmal mandal. Along with the Eidgah, a vocation centre would also be set up there. In the past, land was allocated for construction of temples as well, he added.