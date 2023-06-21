CM KCR to unveil Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial on Thursday

The Amara Deepam memorial is a symbolic tribute and perpetual reminder of the people of Telangana who sacrificed their lives in the pursuit of Statehood

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:48 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate the ‘Amara Deepam – Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial Centre’ near Lumbini Park, opposite Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat here on Thursday. The event will mark the culmination of Telangana State Formation decennial celebrations.

The Amara Deepam memorial is a symbolic tribute and perpetual reminder of the people of Telangana who sacrificed their lives in the pursuit of Statehood. The six-storied structure was constructed in about 3.29 acres on the banks of the Hussain Sagar. With an aim to evoke a sense of pride within the entire Telangana community, the State government took up construction of the massive steel structure with an expenditure of Rs 177.5 crore.

The memorial structure, constructed with 1,600 tonnes of stainless steel, takes the form of an earthen lamp in an elliptical shape and spans an impressive area of 26,800 square metres. The structure stands 26 metres high on one side and 18 metres high on the other, with a total height of 45 metres above ground level.

Floor-wise details

Basement-1 and Basement-2: The area is 1,06,993 sq.ft each comprising parking facility for 335 cars and 400 two-wheelers. Apart from security and lounge areas, basement will have underground sump with capacity of 3 lakh litres of water

Ground Floor: Is of 28,707 sq.ft comprising service and store rooms along with kitchen and souvenir room

First Floor: Spread over 10,656 sq.ft, accomodating museum, photo gallery, audio visual room with seating capacity of 70

Second Floor: Has area of 16,964 sq.ft, hosting a convention hall

Third Floor (Terrace): Is of 8,095 sq.ft, with seating area, restaurant and view point

Fourth Floor: Mezzanine Floor connected to Third Floor; 5,900 sq.ft; has restaurant with glass roof

Amara Deepam: 26-metre flame, made of low carbon structural steel, will shine in golden yellow

Sixth/Top Floor: Designated for electro-mechanical service purposes including centralised air-conditioning, backup power generator and others