Jangaon: Palakurthy Padmashalis express support for Minister Errabelli

Funds will be sanctioned immediately for the incomplete Padmashali social building in Palakurthy, said Errabelli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:14 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Jangaon: People from the Padmashali community in Palakurthy met with Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao at his camp office in Palakurthy in the district on Sunday and expressed their support for him in the next elections. They also requested him to take development initiatives for the Padmashali community.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that funds will be sanctioned immediately for the incomplete Padmashali social building in Palakurthy. He also promised to install statues of Konda Laxman Bapuji and Nalla Narsimhu, two prominent Padmashali leaders.

The minister also said that he would support the workers of Padmasali in all possible ways. Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao deserves recognition and respect for the work he has done to uplift the Padmashali community.

Padmashali leaders Chilakamari Venkateshwarlu and others were among those who called on the Minister.

